Sat October 06, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 6, 2018

PM Imran, COAS arrive in Quetta

QUETTA: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Quetta on Saturday with this being Khan's first Baluchistan visit since he took charge of office as premier.

PM Khan was received at the airport by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, soon after which General Bajwa also landed in the provincial capital.

The COAS will brief the premier on the prevailing security situation of the province as revealed by the military's media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Twitter.

"COAS reached Quetta. Prime Minister will be Briefed today on security situation of Baluchistan at Headquarters Southern Command," read DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor's tweet.

PM Khan will chair a high-level meeting during his visit to assess the development projects as well as the by and large state of affairs in the province.

It was also revealed the prime minister will meet with Governor Balochistan Justice (retd) Amanullah Khan Yasinzai along with the CM Mir Jam Kamal.

