Sat October 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today

Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today
Dar’s ‘darlings’ shown the door

Dar’s ‘darlings’ shown the door
Appointment of top bureaucrats: Powers to PM, CMs to be curtailed

Appointment of top bureaucrats: Powers to PM, CMs to be curtailed
Imran advised to copy Bangladeshi model instead of Swedish

Imran advised to copy Bangladeshi model instead of Swedish
PTI govt decides to nominate Fakhar Imam as PAC chairman

PTI govt decides to nominate Fakhar Imam as PAC chairman
Zartaj Gul, five other ministers, take oath as federal cabinet members

Zartaj Gul, five other ministers, take oath as federal cabinet members

Prime Minister's 100-days agenda progress tracker website launched

Prime Minister's 100-days agenda progress tracker website launched
Shehbaz Sharif arrested in Ashiana Company scam

Shehbaz Sharif arrested in Ashiana Company scam
Pakistan to build underground strategic gas storages

Pakistan to build underground strategic gas storages
Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now

Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) called for a National Assembly session on Saturday in reference to the custody of party president Shehbaz Sharif by NAB.

A party's delegation under the headship of Raja Zafar-ul-Haq, inclusive of Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Murtaza Javed Abbasi and others arrived at the resident of NA Speaker Asad Qaiser to submit the application for the NA session.

The requisition orders that a debate be held in the Lower House concerning Shehbaz Sharif's arrest.

The leader of the opposition in NA, Sharif was taken into custody on Friday by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in reference to the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme case.

He was detained upon his appearance in front of the bureau to testify in the Punjab Saaf Pani Company case.

Sources revealed that Shehbaz's arrest came after Fawad Hasan Fawad informed NAB of the corrupt activities carried out by the former Punjab chief minister in projects initiated in the province.

Moreover it was revealed that the bureau had also secured and reclaimed information from Fawad's laptop following his arrest.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PML-N worker injured amidst mayhem upon Shehbaz Sharif's arrival at court

PML-N worker injured amidst mayhem upon Shehbaz Sharif's arrival at court
Four suspects detained for gang-raping boy in Hyderabad

Four suspects detained for gang-raping boy in Hyderabad

Tax-driver gunned down over 'honor' in Karachi

Tax-driver gunned down over 'honor' in Karachi

Three members of a family killed after roof collapse in Mardan

Three members of a family killed after roof collapse in Mardan

Load More load more

Spotlight

Ronaldo is more than a footballer, he´s a multi-national business

Ronaldo is more than a footballer, he´s a multi-national business
Nadia Murad: from militants slave to Nobel laureate

Nadia Murad: from militants slave to Nobel laureate
Italy´s ´other´ film fest to kick off in Rome

Italy´s ´other´ film fest to kick off in Rome
A tribute to the Fikree sisters -the maestros of teaching in Karachi

A tribute to the Fikree sisters -the maestros of teaching in Karachi

Photos & Videos

Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today

Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today
Nick and Priyanka to wed in November?

Nick and Priyanka to wed in November?

Putin talks arms, nuclear deals in India

Putin talks arms, nuclear deals in India
Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now

Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now