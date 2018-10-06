PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) called for a National Assembly session on Saturday in reference to the custody of party president Shehbaz Sharif by NAB.

A party's delegation under the headship of Raja Zafar-ul-Haq, inclusive of Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Murtaza Javed Abbasi and others arrived at the resident of NA Speaker Asad Qaiser to submit the application for the NA session.

The requisition orders that a debate be held in the Lower House concerning Shehbaz Sharif's arrest.

The leader of the opposition in NA, Sharif was taken into custody on Friday by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in reference to the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme case.

He was detained upon his appearance in front of the bureau to testify in the Punjab Saaf Pani Company case.

Sources revealed that Shehbaz's arrest came after Fawad Hasan Fawad informed NAB of the corrupt activities carried out by the former Punjab chief minister in projects initiated in the province.

Moreover it was revealed that the bureau had also secured and reclaimed information from Fawad's laptop following his arrest.