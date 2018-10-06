Three members of a family killed after roof collapse in Mardan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MARDAN: Three members of a family succumbed to injuries while one remained wounded after the roof of a house collapsed on Friday.
According to reports by the area's authorities, the roof collapse in Mardan's Mohib Banda neighborhood left a mother injured while her two children along with their aunt passed away in their kutcha (brick) house.
The three minors killed were recognized as two-year-old Hamza, three-year-old Khushbu and 13-year-old Shabeena.
Rescue officials revealed further that the mother has been shifted to Mardan Medical Complex in close proximity.
MARDAN: Three members of a family succumbed to injuries while one remained wounded after the roof of a house collapsed on Friday.
According to reports by the area's authorities, the roof collapse in Mardan's Mohib Banda neighborhood left a mother injured while her two children along with their aunt passed away in their kutcha (brick) house.
The three minors killed were recognized as two-year-old Hamza, three-year-old Khushbu and 13-year-old Shabeena.
Rescue officials revealed further that the mother has been shifted to Mardan Medical Complex in close proximity.
Comments