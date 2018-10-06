Sat October 06, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 6, 2018

Three members of a family killed after roof collapse in Mardan

MARDAN: Three members of a family succumbed to injuries while one remained wounded after the roof of a house collapsed on Friday.

According to reports by the area's authorities, the roof collapse in Mardan's Mohib Banda neighborhood left a mother injured while her two children along with their aunt passed away in their kutcha (brick) house.

The three minors killed were recognized as two-year-old Hamza, three-year-old Khushbu and 13-year-old Shabeena.

Rescue officials revealed further that the mother has been shifted to Mardan Medical Complex in close proximity. 

