Fri October 05, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 5, 2018

Nawaz holds PTI government responsible for Shehbaz's arrest

LAHORE: Reacting on the arrest of opposition leader and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif , his brother former prime minister Nawaz Sharif Friday termed it “the worst victimization".

He blamed the ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) holding it responsible for the arrest, which was made by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday.

The former prime minister said in his statement that the arrest is not only regretful but it was also ridiculous.

The opposition leader was arrested by NAB in the case of Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme, after he appeared before the anti-graft body.

Nawaz Sharif said, "Shehbaz, being the chief minister of Punjab, set an example of public service with honesty".

"His services were acknowledged by the people, foreign governments and international organisations", he added.

The former premier said that "everyone knows the PTI government is responsible for this worst vicitimisation."

Nawaz further asked the government not to cover up its incompetence through such acts.

He warned the PTI government and said, “it should be prepared to face the same treatment in future what it is meting out to opponents today. This is how the nature works.

