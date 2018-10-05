Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now

Information and Broadcasting minister Fawad Chaudhry has recently revealed that he was earning more as a television anchor in the past than at present as a minister.



The PTI stalwart on Thursday appeared on Geo News show ‘Capital Talk’ where he talked about his income as a minister, which he added, is way less than what he was getting as an anchor.

In response to a question posed by program host Muhammad Junaid asking if he has any regrets after assuming office as a minister now that he doesn’t get any time to perform other duties, Fawad said, “It is true that we have hefty engagements as ministers but our salaries are also very low.”

“How much is your salary?” inquired the host jokingly.

“We have so far received total salary worth Rs. 1 – 1.75 lacs only. And you know as an anchor I was getting much more than this,” Fawad responded.

The information minister further went on to laud TV anchors who have huge responsibility to fulfill while headlining talk shows and maintaining a distinct individuality in order to stand out from the rest of the lot at the same time.