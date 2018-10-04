Thu October 04, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 4, 2018

Imran Khan joins UN chief’s Circle of Leadership on preventing sexual abuse

UNITED NATIONS: Prime Minister Imran Khan has joined the UN Secretary-General's "Circle of Leadership" on the prevention and response to sexual exploitation and abuse in United Nations peace operations, a UN press release said Thursday.

The Pakistani leader is the 70th incumbent or former heads of state and government to do so.

The Circle of Leadership represents a visible and formidable symbol of Members'' commitment to end impunity to strengthen measures to prevent sexual exploitation and abuse, to respond rapidly and decisively to credible reports of such acts, and to meet the needs of victims quickly and appropriately, the press release said.

It also provides the global high-level political support necessary for success.

The Circle was formally established by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the High-level Meeting on the Prevention of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse in September 2017. 

On September 27, world leaders reaffirmed their continued personal commitment to support efforts by the United Nations to combat sexual exploitation and abuse across the organization.

