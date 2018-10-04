China has no objection over Saudi investment in CPEC: Petroleum Minister

ISLAMABAD: Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar has said that China has no objection over investment of Saudi Arabia in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).



Addressing a press conference after federal cabinet meeting here Thursday, Ghulam Sarwar said, "Saudi Arabia has shown interest in CPEC project in Gwadar, and China has no objection over it."

Earlier, Reuters quoted Ghulam Sarwar as saying Saudi Arabia has agreed in principle to invest in a new oil refinery in Pakistan’s deep-water port of Gwadar.

State-owned Pakistan State Oil will partner with Saudi state oil giant Aramco on the project, Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan told reporters.