Two women among three killed for honor in Swabi

SWABI: Three people, including two women, were gunned down in Swabi district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday in the name of honor, police said.

The killings were carried out in Sardar Cheena area of Swabi.

According to police, the assailant shot and killed his sister, her friend over suspicions that two were having an affair.

When mother of the deceased Shehanshah came to rescue her son, she too was hit with a bullet and died instantly.

The suspect, on the other hand, fled from the scene after carrying out the triple murder.

The police reached the scene and shifted the bodies to Yar Hussain Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Raids are being conducted to arrest the accused who is on the run, police told media.

Scores of women are murdered every year in Pakistan in the name of honor killing.