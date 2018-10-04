Thu October 04, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 4, 2018

Riz Ahmed honors his Pakistani origins in new track

Acclaimed British-Pakistani rapper and actor Riz Ahmed is paying tributes to his Pakistani roots in his latest released track titled Mogambo.

The video of the song starts off with Ahmed indulged in a deep and passionate rap over tabla beats with him acknowledging his origins.

“They put their boots in our ground/ In put my roots in their ground/ And I put my truth in this sound/ I spit my truth, and it’s brown,” he can be heard rapping.

The Reluctant Fundamentalist actor in an interview with Variety had gone on to talk about the fresh release saying: “It’s a message to anyone who feels unwanted right now. It took me a long time to realise that the same reasons you might be excluded are the same things that you should be proud of about yourself. That’s really what it’s about… I hope it connects with people.”

The 31-year-old star had also turned to Instagram to break the stereotypical notions existing in the world about brown men, saying: “Brown men usually shown as insane and scary, or weak and meek. Rarely as complex, contradictory, and fully human. But these guys will kick your ass while wearing floral underwear.”

The Night Of actor had also shed light on the track’s title Mogambo before its release on Jimmy Kimmel Live saying: “He’s from this classic film called Mr India that was out in 1987 which I was watching when I was like five years old. And he’s got the best catch phrase… it’s really quite simple – it’s ‘Mogambo khush hua.’”

