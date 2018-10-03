Railways to launch new train for low-income people: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday said that Pakistan Railways was planning to launch new train named as Rehman Baba only for the low income people of the country.



He said this during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Railways, which met under the Chairmanship of Senator Muhammad Asad Ali Khan Junejo and was attended by Senators Gianchand, Saadia Abbasi, Imumuddin Shouqeen, Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Railways Aftab Akber and other senior officials of the Ministry of Railways.

Ahmed said the feasibility of the new train was under process and it would be only economy class that would meet the need of poor people of the country.

Regarding the Main Line-1 and Main Line-II, the minister said the ministry of Railways is going to take important decisions about these lines in coming 30-60 days.

“We are going to bring the track between Sukkar and Karachi as per the expectations of the people as we did not pay attention on tracks across the country,” the Minister added.

Sheikh Rashid said that freight trains play vital role in any railways and now Pakistan Railways was operating only eight to ten freight trains from Karachi, adding that the department is making efforts to increase these trains from 12 to 13.The Minister said that Pakistan Railways was inviting private partners to run the freight trains after completing 90 days, any private parties can run these trains on public private partnership that will increase the revenue for the organization.

He said that it was the vision of the present government to provide wifi and tracking system facility to the passengers within 100 days and Pakistan Railways will also provide these facilities in the freight trains.

The minister said that Overseas Pakistani is offering free of cost services for providing wifi and tracking facilities in passenger trains.

He said that Pakistan Railways was offering 25 percent discount on tickets for disabled persons in passenger trains which was appreciated by the passengers.

Asad Khan Junejo suggested that Pakistan Railways can provide mobile phone to the train divers with software so that all the trains should be tracked.

He said that if a taxi on road can be tracked that where it was reached then why a train was not tracked.The Minister assured the Committee that Pakistan Railways will make all out efforts to install tracking system in all trains shortly.

Managing Director Pakistan Railway Advisory and Consultancy Services (PRACS) Zubair Ghouri briefed the Committee about the working and projects of the PRACS.

He said that as many as 400 employees are working with PRACS and it was providing consultancy and advisory services to Pakistan Railways.

He said that it was also responsibility of the PRACS to run special cultural trains.