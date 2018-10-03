Wed October 03, 2018
PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices

NAB list of Dar’s properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out

After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account

Saudi oil sought on deferred payment

Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan

PM Imran Khan concerned on Thar situation

Pakistan players denied permission to take part in Afghan cricket league

Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi

Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'

Pakistan’s Shafqat Amanat Ali sings Gandhi’s favourite hymn in tribute to Indian leader

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 3, 2018

Avenfield reference: Detailed verdict on suspension of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz’s sentences issued

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court has issued the detailed verdict in Sharif family’s petitions against the sentences handed out to them in Avenfield reference.

The 41-page verdict is authored by Justice Athar Minallah.

A division bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on September 19 had suspended the sentences awarded to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and his son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar in the Avenfield corruption reference against the trio.

A two-member IHC bench comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb gave the judgment on petitions filed by Nawaz, Maryam and Capt (retd) Safdar challenging the Avenfield verdict.

The bench in its short order stated, “The instant writ petition is allowed and sentence awarded to the petitioners by the accountability court shall remain suspended till the final adjudication of the appeal filed by the petitioner. The petitioner shall be released on bail subject to furnishing bail bonds in the sum of Rs500,000 with one surety in the amount to the satisfaction of deputy registrar of the high court.”

Justice Athar Minallah read the short judgment and said, “We accept the petitioners’ pleas seeking a suspension in their sentences”. The IHC suspended the sentences handed to the three including former PM Nawaz Sharif, Maryam and Capt (retd) Safdar by the accountability court judge Muhammad Bashir on July 6.

The court has directed the petitioners to submit bail bonds worth Rs0.5 million each. The sentences will remain suspended till the final adjudication of the appeals filed by the petitioners.



