Avenfield reference: Detailed verdict on suspension of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz’s sentences issued

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court has issued the detailed verdict in Sharif family’s petitions against the sentences handed out to them in Avenfield reference.



The 41-page verdict is authored by Justice Athar Minallah.

Read more: Release of Nawaz, Maryam to impact national politics

A division bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on September 19 had suspended the sentences awarded to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and his son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar in the Avenfield corruption reference against the trio.

A two-member IHC bench comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb gave the judgment on petitions filed by Nawaz, Maryam and Capt (retd) Safdar challenging the Avenfield verdict.

The bench in its short order stated, “The instant writ petition is allowed and sentence awarded to the petitioners by the accountability court shall remain suspended till the final adjudication of the appeal filed by the petitioner. The petitioner shall be released on bail subject to furnishing bail bonds in the sum of Rs500,000 with one surety in the amount to the satisfaction of deputy registrar of the high court.”

Justice Athar Minallah read the short judgment and said, “We accept the petitioners’ pleas seeking a suspension in their sentences”. The IHC suspended the sentences handed to the three including former PM Nawaz Sharif, Maryam and Capt (retd) Safdar by the accountability court judge Muhammad Bashir on July 6.

The court has directed the petitioners to submit bail bonds worth Rs0.5 million each. The sentences will remain suspended till the final adjudication of the appeals filed by the petitioners.







