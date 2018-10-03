Khawar Maneka bursts into tears in court

ISLAMABAD: During the hearing of the DPO Pakpattan Rizwan Gondal transfer case on Wednesday, Khawar Maneka burst into tears when he was asked by the Supreme Court to submit his response on the matter that confirmed the police officer was removed under political pressure exerted by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.



Khawar Maneka, former husband of Bushra Bibi, who was originally alleged to be responsible for the transfer of the DPO, overcame with emotions in the court and started to cry.

He was asked by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar to leave the court. “No need for you to cry and get emotional here,” CJ Nisar reprimanded.

When inquired as to why he had asked CM Usman Buzdar to get DPO Rizwan transferred, Maneka said, “I did not have anyone to seek help from. I couldn’t go to my ex-wife Bushra Bibi or PM Imran on the matter.”

Khawar Maneka then added that he and his family were in fact mistreated by the police.

The court after rejecting inquiry report submitted by Punjab former IGP Kaleem Iamam directed Khalid Dad Lak, Coordinator National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) to conduct fresh inquiry into the matter.

It specifically directed the official to probe as to why transfer order of Rizwan Gondal was issued late at night and as to why this gentleman was transferred immediately late at night. The CJP told the official with direction to submit inquiry report within 15 days.