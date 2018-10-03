Wed October 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices

PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices
NAB list of Dar’s properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out

NAB list of Dar’s properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out
After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account

After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account
Saudi oil sought on deferred payment

Saudi oil sought on deferred payment
Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan

Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan
PM Imran Khan concerned on Thar situation

PM Imran Khan concerned on Thar situation
Pakistan players denied permission to take part in Afghan cricket league

Pakistan players denied permission to take part in Afghan cricket league
Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi

Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi
Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'

Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'
Pakistan’s Shafqat Amanat Ali sings Gandhi’s favourite hymn in tribute to Indian leader

Pakistan’s Shafqat Amanat Ali sings Gandhi’s favourite hymn in tribute to Indian leader

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Khawar Maneka bursts into tears in court

ISLAMABAD: During the hearing of the DPO Pakpattan Rizwan Gondal transfer case on Wednesday, Khawar Maneka burst into tears when he was asked by the Supreme Court to submit his response on the matter that  confirmed  the police officer was removed under political pressure exerted by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Khawar Maneka, former husband of Bushra Bibi, who was originally alleged to be responsible for the transfer of the DPO, overcame with emotions in the court and started to cry. 

He was asked by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar to leave the court. “No need for you to cry and get emotional here,” CJ Nisar reprimanded.

When inquired as to why he had asked CM Usman Buzdar to get DPO Rizwan transferred, Maneka said, “I did not have anyone to seek help from. I couldn’t go to my ex-wife Bushra Bibi or PM Imran on the matter.”

Khawar Maneka then added that he and his family were in fact mistreated by the police.

The court after rejecting inquiry report submitted by Punjab former IGP Kaleem Iamam directed Khalid Dad Lak, Coordinator National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) to conduct fresh inquiry into the matter.

It specifically directed the official to probe as to why transfer order of Rizwan Gondal was issued late at night and as to why this gentleman was transferred immediately late at night. The CJP told the official with direction to submit inquiry report within 15 days.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Avenfield reference: Detailed verdict on suspension of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz’s sentences issued

Avenfield reference: Detailed verdict on suspension of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz’s sentences issued
Probe confirms political interference in DPO Pakpattan transfer

Probe confirms political interference in DPO Pakpattan transfer
Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood’s statement

Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood’s statement
Khawaja Asif regrets Rana Mashood's statement

Khawaja Asif regrets Rana Mashood's statement
Load More load more

Spotlight

First trailer for mirror Image horror film 'Look Away' released

First trailer for mirror Image horror film 'Look Away' released
US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa

US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa
Dybala hat-trick as Juventus overrun Young Boys without Ronaldo

Dybala hat-trick as Juventus overrun Young Boys without Ronaldo
‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

Photos & Videos

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas off for a romantic getaway in Jodhpur

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas off for a romantic getaway in Jodhpur