COAS General Bajwa arrives in Jordan on three-day visit

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa has arrived in Jordan on a three-day visit, Inter Services Public Relations said.



The COAS called on King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussain and discussed regional security situation and bilateral cooperation.

Jordanian King expressed earnest desire to enhance the cooperation between the two countries in multiple fields including security, defence production, education and investment opportunities.

General Bajwa assured the King that Pakistan has the highest regard for Jordan and would welcome any positive initiatives. His Majesty awarded the medal ’Order of the Military Merit' to Gen Bajwa in recognition of his services for improving defence and security relations between the two brotherly countries.

Earlier, Chief of Army Staff met Lt Gen Mahmoud Abdul Haleem Farihat, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff of Jordanian Armed Forces and offered full cooperation in defence relations, training and joint exercises.

The Jordanian Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff thanked Chief of Army Staff and said that Jordan considers Pakistan to be one of the most reliable partners and is ready to take the relationship to the next level.

Both noted with satisfaction the convergence in strategic views and the considerable efforts towards improving peace and stability.