Tue October 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA

Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA
Fire in Karachi Techno City doused

Fire in Karachi Techno City doused
Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Gandapur makes startling revelations about 2014 sit-ins in Islamabad

Gandapur makes startling revelations about 2014 sit-ins in Islamabad
‘China open to changes in BRI projects’

‘China open to changes in BRI projects’
Pakistan turns down clandestine meeting of Pak, India FMs

Pakistan turns down clandestine meeting of Pak, India FMs
Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports
Hafeez called for test series against Australia in UAE

Hafeez called for test series against Australia in UAE
Can the PTI bell the cat?

Can the PTI bell the cat?
Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP

Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

COAS General Bajwa arrives in Jordan on three-day visit

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa has arrived in Jordan on a three-day visit, Inter Services Public Relations said.

The COAS called on King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussain and discussed regional security situation and bilateral cooperation.

Jordanian King expressed earnest desire to enhance the cooperation between the two countries in multiple fields including security, defence production, education and investment opportunities.

General Bajwa assured the King that Pakistan has the highest regard for Jordan and would welcome any positive initiatives. His Majesty awarded the medal ’Order of the Military Merit' to Gen Bajwa in recognition of his services for improving defence and security relations between the two brotherly countries.

Earlier, Chief of Army Staff met Lt Gen Mahmoud Abdul Haleem Farihat, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff of Jordanian Armed Forces and offered full cooperation in defence relations, training and joint exercises.

The Jordanian Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff thanked Chief of Army Staff and said that Jordan considers Pakistan to be one of the most reliable partners and is ready to take the relationship to the next level.

Both noted with satisfaction the convergence in strategic views and the considerable efforts towards improving peace and stability.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

ECC allows sugar export of 1m tonnes

ECC allows sugar export of 1m tonnes
FBR goes after 169 wealthy non-filers, many more set to face 'hot pursuit'

FBR goes after 169 wealthy non-filers, many more set to face 'hot pursuit'
KP govt constitutes task force under 'Clean Pakistan Movement'

KP govt constitutes task force under 'Clean Pakistan Movement'
By elections in Sindh: 85 candidates to contest for national, provincial seats

By elections in Sindh: 85 candidates to contest for national, provincial seats
Load More load more

Spotlight

Bollywood celebrities pay their last respect to Krishna Raj Kapoor

Bollywood celebrities pay their last respect to Krishna Raj Kapoor

US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa

US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa
Tanushree Dutta claims receiving threats from far-right Hindu group

Tanushree Dutta claims receiving threats from far-right Hindu group
‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

Photos & Videos

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas off for a romantic getaway in Jodhpur

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas off for a romantic getaway in Jodhpur