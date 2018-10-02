Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making swing made of pencils

After setting an incredible world record by creating a tower made of pencils, a talented artist from Karachi has his eyes on another one if he successfully completes making an entire swing out of pencils.

Bilal Asif has scored a Guinness record in 2013 by overtaking an American man. Now, he is all set to stun everyone yet again by carving out a specialised swing made using 26,370 pencils.

A pencil artist by passion, Bilal also makes jewellery made from colourful pencils.

Bilal, with his new record, will go down in history as another Guinness-recognised Pakistani artist.

He will showcase his distinct artwork in December.







