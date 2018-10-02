Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making swing made of pencils

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
After setting an incredible world record by creating a tower made of pencils, a talented artist from Karachi has his eyes on another one if he successfully completes making an entire swing out of pencils.
Bilal Asif has scored a Guinness record in 2013 by overtaking an American man. Now, he is all set to stun everyone yet again by carving out a specialised swing made using 26,370 pencils.
A pencil artist by passion, Bilal also makes jewellery made from colourful pencils.
Bilal, with his new record, will go down in history as another Guinness-recognised Pakistani artist.
He will showcase his distinct artwork in December.
After setting an incredible world record by creating a tower made of pencils, a talented artist from Karachi has his eyes on another one if he successfully completes making an entire swing out of pencils.
Bilal Asif has scored a Guinness record in 2013 by overtaking an American man. Now, he is all set to stun everyone yet again by carving out a specialised swing made using 26,370 pencils.
A pencil artist by passion, Bilal also makes jewellery made from colourful pencils.
Bilal, with his new record, will go down in history as another Guinness-recognised Pakistani artist.
He will showcase his distinct artwork in December.
Comments