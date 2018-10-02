Three hurt in cylinder blast near Metric Board Office

KARACHI: At least three people were injured and several vehicles were damaged after a cylinder exploded inside a shop in Nazimabad area of the port city in wee hours on Tuesday.

As per details, the shop, where the cylinder was kept, caught fire after the explosion and a major part of it collapsed, while two others were also damaged in powerful blast that created panic in the area.

Soon after the incident, law enforcers and rescue workers rushed to the site and shifted the injured to a nearby medical facility.

A fire tender was also called in the area to extinguish the fire that had erupted after explosion.

