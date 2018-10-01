NA unanimously condemns firing on AJK PM’s helicopter

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Monday unanimously adopted a resolution, vehemently condemning the firing by Indian forces on the helicopter of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider.



The resolution, which was tabled by Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif in the House, condemned the Indian firing on the civilian helicopter of the AJK prime minister. The firing took place within the airspace of Azad Kashmir, it added.

The resolution also said India continued ceasefire violations unabated and was persistently committing atrocities against the Kashmiris to suppress their right to self determination.

The incident took place on Sunday when Prime Minister Haider’s helicopter came under Indian fire while flying close to the Line of Control (LoC). The firing happened in Havaili district in Poonch sector while Raja Farooq Haider was on his way to a nearby village to condole with the family of a local politician, who had died.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said the whole House supported the resolution as the attack on the AJK PM was tantamount to attacking the whole country.

He said India must not test Pakistan’s patience. Pakistan would continue extending support to Kashmiris and India must not forget the 1965 war, he added.