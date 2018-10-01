PAMI shows concern on 2018 uniform admission policy for MBBS, BDS in Sindh

Pakistan Association of Private and Medical Institutions (PAMI) President Dr Tariq Sohail said that they have a huge concern on uniform admission policy. “Pakistan Medical and Dental Council and other stake holders didn’t take us on board while making of 2018 admission policy”.

According to the new policy, students from all over Pakistan having 60 per cent marks in F.Sc are eligible for admission in private sector.

Dr Sohail said, “last year Punjab students’ merit for admission in medical colleges was based on percentage of 92 and Sindh students’ merit stood on 78 percent so how can we give admission to lesser percentages as we have students with 90 and 92 percentages. So in this scenario, students of the Sindh province will not get admission in private sector medical colleges as they have lesser percentage from Punjab students”.

PAMI president further said, “we don’t have the right to interview or assist the candidate and is he/she able to bear the educational expenses as the Supreme Court has fixed the fees of Rs 950,000 per year.

“It is for the first time in the history of medical and dental colleges and universities in Sindh that students will get admission under uniform admission policy. This was stated by Dr Tariq Rafi, the vice chancellor of Jinnah Sindh Medical University while addressing a press conference at the University.

Dr Rafi said only Sindh-domicile-holding students are eligible to get the admission in public sector medical institutions while other provinces’ domicile-holders are eligible to apply in private sector medical colleges and universities.

Dr Rafi further said that only one entry test will be conducted for public and private sector medical colleges and universities.

According to Jinnah Sindh Medical University spokesman, there are 1700 MBBS and 1000 BDS seats in public sector medical colleges and universities in entire Sindh. It means more than 30000 students will take part in entry test which will be held on 28th October. There will be five centers for the entry test -- Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkar, Nawabshah and Larkana.

According to New admission policy, some changes have also been made for foreigner students quota as well. Previously, students who did O and A level are eligible for admission on foreigners’ seats but this time a student having foreign nationality must get two years education from their respective host country.