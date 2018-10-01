Mon October 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
KP Governor House now open for public as well

KP Governor House now open for public as well

Who deposited Rs2.25 billion in Karachi falooda vendor’s account?

Who deposited Rs2.25 billion in Karachi falooda vendor’s account?
KP Govt completes 255 mini hydropower projects, proposes 7 projects for inclusion in CPEC

KP Govt completes 255 mini hydropower projects, proposes 7 projects for inclusion in CPEC
$10 billion a year

$10 billion a year
India behind terror attacks in Pakistan, says Qureshi

India behind terror attacks in Pakistan, says Qureshi
300 Pakistani property owners in UAE come under FBR radar

300 Pakistani property owners in UAE come under FBR radar
Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA

Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA
Complete text of statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

Complete text of statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN
Fire in Karachi Techno City doused

Fire in Karachi Techno City doused
Video: Statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

Video: Statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Suspension of officer for stealing Kuwaiti diplomat’s wallet is not enough: PPP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party stated on Monday that suspension of the bureaucrat for stealing a Kuwaiti diplomat’s wallet was not enough.

Addressing the National Assembly, PPP leader Khursheed Shah expressed his disgruntle over the suspension of the grade-20 officer, adding that it was not sufficient and an explanation should be provided.

“In a meeting the bag or purse of a member of the Kuwaiti delegation disappeared. Yesterday it was revealed that a grade-20 officer had taken this purse which was shown on CCTV video. This is, unfortunately, the first incident in Pakistan’s 70-year history of a delegate’s bag being stolen,” he stated.

The BS-20 officer named Zaarar Haider Khan had received his suspension on Sunday as announced by Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhry for stealing the wallet of a Kuwaiti diplomat in Pakistan with a delegation.

Haider had initially refused to acknowledge the incident upon getting probed by authorities but later withdrew the stolen wallet upon being shown the CCTV footage.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Gandapur makes startling revelations about 2014 sit-ins in Islamabad

Gandapur makes startling revelations about 2014 sit-ins in Islamabad
PM Imran Khan has to regularize property, remarks CJP

PM Imran Khan has to regularize property, remarks CJP
Murad decides to conduct scientific survey to assess poverty in Sindh

Murad decides to conduct scientific survey to assess poverty in Sindh
Dogs inside new Islamabad Airport lounge lead to manager's suspension

Dogs inside new Islamabad Airport lounge lead to manager's suspension
Load More load more

Spotlight

Video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 emerges

Video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 emerges
Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Fakhr-e-Alam all set to make history by soaring through on a solo flight

Fakhr-e-Alam all set to make history by soaring through on a solo flight

Vitamin B may boost kidney function in young diabetics

Vitamin B may boost kidney function in young diabetics

Photos & Videos

Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of late actor Raj Kapoor, passes away at 87

Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of late actor Raj Kapoor, passes away at 87

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports
Video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 emerges

Video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 emerges
WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’

WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’