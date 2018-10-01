Suspension of officer for stealing Kuwaiti diplomat’s wallet is not enough: PPP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party stated on Monday that suspension of the bureaucrat for stealing a Kuwaiti diplomat’s wallet was not enough.

Addressing the National Assembly, PPP leader Khursheed Shah expressed his disgruntle over the suspension of the grade-20 officer, adding that it was not sufficient and an explanation should be provided.

“In a meeting the bag or purse of a member of the Kuwaiti delegation disappeared. Yesterday it was revealed that a grade-20 officer had taken this purse which was shown on CCTV video. This is, unfortunately, the first incident in Pakistan’s 70-year history of a delegate’s bag being stolen,” he stated.

The BS-20 officer named Zaarar Haider Khan had received his suspension on Sunday as announced by Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhry for stealing the wallet of a Kuwaiti diplomat in Pakistan with a delegation.

Haider had initially refused to acknowledge the incident upon getting probed by authorities but later withdrew the stolen wallet upon being shown the CCTV footage.