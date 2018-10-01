PM Imran Khan has to regularize property, remarks CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Saqib Nisar has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has to regularize his property and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief should submit fee first.



The Chief Justice was hearing the case of encroachments in Bani Gala.

Additional Attorney General presented survey of Pakistan report in the Supreme Court during.

While hearing the case, CJP Saqib Nisar ordered to fine those who had made illegal constructions. He asked the government to also pay its fine.

"Imran Khan has also to regularize his property and pay the fee first," the CJP remarked.