Mon October 01, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 1, 2018

ECP orders probe against PTI's Aleem Khan

ISLAMABAD: An inquiry has been ordered on Monday against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan by the Election Commission of Pakistan upon his submission of fake affidavits.

The petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq was heard by chief election commissioner Justice (retd) Sardar Mehmood Raza Khan on Monday.

Sadiq had urged the ECP to proclaim the NA-122 by-election results in Lahore unacceptable and annulled as they were held under earlier delimitation; furthermore stressing them to support his petition against Aleem for filing counterfeit affidavits.

Moreover, the former speaker of the National Assembly had stated that the PTI leader had also documented fake affidavits in reference to the transfer of votes in NA-122 constituency.

The petition was received by the ECP with Sadiq getting instructed to submit his plea before the sessions court while also ordering a probe against Aleem Khan.

