Sun September 30, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 30, 2018

SC summons Model Town case report

LAHORE: Pakistan’s top court has summoned the report of Model Town violence case from anti-terrorism court, Geo reported on Sunday.

A two-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, heard the case at the Supreme Court's Lahore Registry.

PAT representative Khurram Nawaz Gandapur appeared before the apex court. Basma, a victim of the incident, as also present for the case's hearing.

Basma told the Supreme Court that the Lahore High Court had rejected a petition to summon former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Justice Nisar said that the court  would look into the matter if an appeal against the high court's verdict was filed. 

He later summoned a report regarding the incident from an anti-terrorism court and adjourned the hearing.

At least 14 people were killed and 100 others injured during daylong clashes between police and supporters of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) in Lahore's Model Town area during an 'anti-encroachment operation' on June 17, 2014.

