Sun September 30, 2018
China to make CPEC demand-driven programme

20-grade officer steals foreign delegate’s wallet, bag

Karachi's falooda seller discovers he's become an instant billionaire

PTI's Seema Zia apologizes for her remarks about Jahangir Tareen

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Judging entitlement

Kuwaiti minister for commerce calls on PM Imran Khan

F-35 crashes in US apparent first crash of its kind

Crossing the Line of Ludicrous (LOL)

Fact check: SIUT refutes reports of Dr Adib Rizvi's death

September 30, 2018

Khawaja Saad warns PTI against attempts to rig NA-131 by-election

LAHORE: PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique has warned Prime Minister Imran Khan against attempts to influence the by-election of NA-131, adding that  the PTI chairman may face a similar situation one day.

Speaking to supporters in NA-131, Lahore, Saad Rafique said that government is well aware of the that it cannot win the by-election through free and fair means and that is why it is trying to corner us.

He called on Imran Khan to contest the election instea dof resorting to political victimization. “The government and our rival know that they cannot win the by-election.

“We would not have to contest the by-election if our request for vote recount had been accepted in the first place,” he lamented.

The PTI government, he said, was trying its level best to steal the by-election.

The former railway minister said that his rival candidate was in PML-N only a month back and people know that he had done absolutely nothing in the constituency.

He also lashed out at Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid, saying that honest officers were being punished. “No civil servant will sign any file under such circumstances,” he said.

He said that prices of electricity and gas had surged in Naya Pakistan, adding that PTI was unable to manage the affairs of the state due to its incompetence. 

