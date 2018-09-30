Sun September 30, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 30, 2018

Pakistan allows export of 150 falcons to UAE

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has unrestricted the export of falcons from Pakistan to the UAE on Sunday.

In a notification issued by the ministry on September 27, an export of 150 falcons was permitted from Karachi Airport for the personal use of Dubai’s ruler Mohammad bin Rashid al-Maktoum as a cordial gesture for the Embassy of UAE in Islamabad.

“The esteemed Embassy may export one hundred and fifty (150) falcons from Pakistan to UAE, for personal use of His Highness Sheikh Muhammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum.”

Presently the country is holding a ban on the blood sport of uncommon and migratory birds including in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where hunting of Shaheens was banned by now Prime Minister Imran Khan.

