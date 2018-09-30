Death toll on the rise as three more children die in Thar

THARPARKAR: The death toll is on an incessant elevation as three more children in Sindh’s Tharparkar region died due to malnutrition in the past 24 hours.

According to the Sindh health department, the children breathed their last at Mithi’s Civil Hospital taking the death toll in the impoverished region to around 50 in the month of September and 476 this year.

The health department further revealed that around 1,500 children die due to malnutrition each year as a result of infections and a shortage of proper medicinal services in the remote part of the province.

The United Nation’s Children Fund, in a report released in April, states Pakistan remains one of the countries in the world with the highest infant mortality rate stating: “Pakistan is the riskiest place to be born as measured by its newborn mortality rate. A baby born in Pakistan is almost 50 times more likely to die during his or her first month than a baby born in Japan, Iceland and Singapore.”