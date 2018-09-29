SMBB medical college awards 50 scholarships, honors 30 FCPS graduates

KARACHI: Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical College Lyari on Saturday provided 50 one year scholarships to its students to complete their MBBS and honored 30 graduates with appreciation certificates on passing FCPS exams in first attempt.

Speaking on this occasion, Principal SMBB Medical College Prof. Dr. Anjum Rehman said the college has provided scholarship to 50 students studying in different years of MBBS. "This includes student’s one year fee and complete syllabus", she added.

"Our 30 graduates have passed FCPS part one and two exams in first attempt which is very encouraging for all of us and we all are overwhelmed. This is the exam in which many of doctors get success after multiple attempts,"

"We are also very thankful to the leadership of Pakistan People Party, Sindh Government and health department for providing this college with required resources. Support of law enforcement agencies is also appreciable to bring peace here because there was once a time when teachers, students and parents were afraid to even come in this area", Prof. Anjum noted.

"I am very happy that this college has provided opportunity to underprivileged communities as we have produced 300 doctors so far from this institute", she told.

College management also presented appreciation letters to parents who encouraged and worked hard to provide the needed support to their children to become a doctor.

Emotions gripped the ceremony as parents expressed their feelings and sufferings they had faced to get their children enrolled to become a doctor.

Expressing their feelings, parents shared that this medical college has made their dreams to get their children become a doctor, a reality. It is still difficult to believe that our sons and daughters have become doctors.

"We were also worried about paying fees but happy that college administration has solved this issue too", they added.