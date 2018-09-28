Fri September 28, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 28, 2018

PM Imran Khan to visit China next month

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will be visiting China next month (October), Geo News reported on Friday.

Sources said a high level delegation will also accompany PM Imran Khan during his visit to China.

It will be Khan’s first visit to China after assuming office of Prime Minister.

The date of his visit in date and meeting schedule with Chinese officials is being finalized, the sources added.

The Premier will discuss China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project with Chinese leadership besides exchanging views on economic cooperation.

Sources added that Pakistani delegation will also participate in a conference in China.

After assuming office, PM Imran first visited Saudi Arabia on September 18, where he met Saudi King Shah Salman, Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and discussed matters of mutual interest.

He also visited holy cities of Madina and Makkah to perform Umrah.

