‘Will gift auctioned PM House buffalo to Nawaz Sharif’

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan on Thursday sold out all eight buffaloes belonging to PM House in its austerity move.



The auction fetched a total of Rs2.3 million in sum of all eight buffaloes, one of which was purchased by Nawaz Sharif’s fan who splashed Rs385, 000 owing to its sentimental value.

"I purchased this buffalo owing to my affection for Nawaz Sharif," he said. "I will keep it as a symbol of Nawaz Sharif and our sister, Maryam Nawaz."



Another Nawaz Sharif’s fan and PML-N worker purchased the second buffalo in Rs300,000. He said, “I will gift this royal buffalo to his leader.

The buffaloes were bought during former premier Nawaz Sharif’s tenure for his gastronomic needs, which were kept at a farm house of the PM House.

A heated debate gripped the auction as bidders complained that the buffaloes were not as expensive as their quoted price.

Earlier this month, sixty one luxury vehicles of PM House were auctioned by the federal government out of a total 102, following prime minister’s directives to promote austerity.