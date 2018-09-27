Thu September 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat Pakistan to set up India clash

Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat Pakistan to set up India clash
PM Imran Khan to take nation into confidence on PTI govt

PM Imran Khan to take nation into confidence on PTI govt
Qatar offers 100,000 jobs to Pakistanis

Qatar offers 100,000 jobs to Pakistanis
How many thrones does Buzdar need?

How many thrones does Buzdar need?
Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi

Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi
China says plots to disrupt ties with Pakistan will fail

China says plots to disrupt ties with Pakistan will fail
Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi

Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi
Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself
Eden Housing scam: Son-in-law of former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry arrested from Dubai

Eden Housing scam: Son-in-law of former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry arrested from Dubai
Govt intensifies search for Rs300 bn proceeds of Sharifs’ corruption

Govt intensifies search for Rs300 bn proceeds of Sharifs’ corruption

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘Will gift auctioned PM House buffalo to Nawaz Sharif’

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan on Thursday sold out all eight buffaloes belonging to PM House in its austerity move.

The auction fetched a total of Rs2.3 million in sum of all eight buffaloes, one of which was purchased by Nawaz Sharif’s fan who splashed Rs385, 000 owing to its sentimental value.

"I purchased this buffalo owing to my affection for Nawaz Sharif," he said. "I will keep it as a symbol of Nawaz Sharif and our sister, Maryam Nawaz."

Another Nawaz Sharif’s fan and PML-N worker purchased the second buffalo in Rs300,000. He said, “I will gift this royal buffalo to his leader.

The buffaloes were bought during former premier Nawaz Sharif’s tenure for his gastronomic needs, which were kept at a farm house of the PM House.

A heated debate gripped the auction as bidders complained that the buffaloes were not as expensive as their quoted price.

Earlier this month, sixty one luxury vehicles of PM House were auctioned by the federal government out of a total 102, following prime minister’s directives to promote austerity.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

I did not want or ask for immunity: President Alvi

I did not want or ask for immunity: President Alvi
Bushra Bibi says Imran Khan has no greed for anything at all

Bushra Bibi says Imran Khan has no greed for anything at all
Fawad Chaudhry tenders apology over derogatory comments

Fawad Chaudhry tenders apology over derogatory comments
US diplomat meets COAS

US diplomat meets COAS
Load More load more

Spotlight

Nana Patekar laughs as response to sexual harassment allegations

Nana Patekar laughs as response to sexual harassment allegations

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20
Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 just found its first crorepati and its a woman

Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 just found its first crorepati and its a woman

Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Photos & Videos

‘Will gift auctioned PM House buffalo to Nawaz Sharif’

‘Will gift auctioned PM House buffalo to Nawaz Sharif’
'Thugs of Hindustan' trailer launch leaves movie buffs anticipated

'Thugs of Hindustan' trailer launch leaves movie buffs anticipated

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20
WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot

WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot