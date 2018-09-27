



ABU DHABI: Bangladesh, with brilliant bowling and outstanding performance in the field, defeated Pakistan by 37 runs in the last Super Four encounter at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh thrash Pakistan by 37 runs, face India in final

While defending a small total of 239, Bangladesh restricted Pakistan to 202/9 in 50 overs. Bangal Tigers, with hope to win the continental title for the first time, will face defending champions India in the final of Asia Cup on Friday (September 28).

Bangladesh's captain's decision to bat first produced the desired result even in the start their openers could not manage to stay against Pakistan's fierce bowling stand, as at one stage Bangladesh were 12/3 before Mushfiqur Rahim (99) and Mohammad Mithun (69) set up a 144-run partnership that helped their team set a fighting total of 239.



The former captain missed out a deserving century but contributed enough to take his team to final.



While chasing a tricky target of 240, Pakistan got off to a poor start losing first three wickets inside first five overs, then 67-run partnership between Shoab Malik (30) and Imam-ul-Haq (83) remained Pakistan in the match.

Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza took a brilliant catch of Malik to bring his team back into the game. Imam remained solid at one end but wickets continued to tumble from the other. Eventually Imam crumbled under pressure getting stumped off Mahmudullah for 83 runs.



Mustafizur Rahman was the most impressive bowler for Bangladesh, claiming 4/43. Along with Rehman, Mehidy Hasan grabbed two wickets while Rubel Hossain, Mahmudullah and Soumya Sarkar bagged a wicket each.