PTI MNA gets interim bail in smuggling case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member National Assembly Aslam Khan alia Aslam Singapori has been granted interim bail in smuggling case against surety bond of Rs500,000.



The customs court directed Aslam to submit the surety bonds.

Finally, Aslam Khan has accepted he was absconder and filed for protective bail in the high court which was granted.

Earlier, Khan had denied being proclaimed offender, but after getting protective bail, he appeared before Customs Court and filed for interim bail.

It is pertinent to mention here that Aslam Khan is accused of smuggling electronic appliances and the customs court had declared him proclaimed offender and had issued his permanent arrest warrants.