Chinese people win locals' hearts through cleanliness drive in Karachi park

KARACHI: A Chinese crowd caught attention on social media this week as it took on a cleanliness drive in a local park in DHA phase 6.

Taking to social media, a local resident reported that the park was prone to littering quite a while but the issue went unattended until one morning the group took cognizance of the issue.

A footage showing the Chinese persons take on an unprecedented move to call out the littering issue by sweeping clean the litters by themselves, also went viral on social media.



"These people in their last round took out bags, spatula and gloves from the car and started cleaning up the place. By the time they leave the park will be litter free," the post captioned.

"The litter that I see in the park is an eyesore for sure. It bothers me but I’ve become immune to the filth and dirt around as everyone else. Today I saw these guys who have taken ownership of the place they are living in, unlike me."



