Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi

NEW YORK: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who had a brief interaction with US President on Monday night, said the United States President Donald Trump has agreed to reset relations with Pakistan.



Qureshi and trump had a brief discussion during their meeting at a reception ahead of the annual gathering of United Nations (UN) heads of state on Monday night, the FM expressed his government’s desire to revive relations with the US, to which according to him, US president positively responded.

Foreign Minister, who is leading Pakistan’s delegation to the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), also called on US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The minister apprised him of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision for a peaceful neighbourhood to achieve the government’s ambitious socio-economic plans for the country.

During his meeting with Pompeo, The FM also outlined Pakistan's domestic and foreign policy priorities and said the support of Pakistani youth had played a major role in the election victory of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).