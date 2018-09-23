Punjab Police officer killed by Raja Pervez Ashraf's vehicle

ISLAMABAD: A Punjab Police officer succumbed to his wounds after he was hit by former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf’s car on Saturday.

According to law enforcement agencies (LEAs) the driver of the former premier’s car had a first information report (FIR) filed against him upon the request of the late officer’s family.

He was consequently detained soon after he crashed into the motorcycle of a Punjab Police officer, leading to his death.

It was confirmed by police sources that the official car of Ashraf’s car was being driven by his driver identified as Abid.

A resident of Murree’s Jhika Gali, the deceased officer Zeeshan Abbasi was en route from the capital’s Zero Point to the Faizabad area when the fatal incident had occurred that killed him, not long after he was shifted to a hospital.