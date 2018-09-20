Saudi Arabia to join CPEC as 3rd strategic partner

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that Saudi Arabia will be joining China Pakistan Economic Corridor as third ‘Strategic Partner’.

Addressing a press conference following Prime Minister Imran Khan return from Saudi Arabia, Fawad Chaudry said, “Saudi Arabia will invest in CPEC and will be third Strategic Partner in it.”

He said Pakistan has invited Saudi Arabia to join CPEC as the 3rd strategic partner. “Saudi Arabia is the third country which has been invited to join CPEC.”



Saudi Finance and Energy Ministers will visit Pakistan in the first week of October, Chaudhry said.

“Pakistan and Saudia will stand together at all times,” the minister said and added that PM Imran Khan has assured Riyadh that Pakistan will stand with Saudi Arabia.