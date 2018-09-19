Afridi applauds Indian bowling against Pakistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DUBAI: Pakistan star allrounder Shahid Khan Afridi has applauded Indian bowling against Pakistan in Group A match of the Asia Cup 2018 here at Dubai International Cricket stadium on Wednesday.
In a tweet, he said: “Great start by Indian side, must to applaud is the way they bowled. Outstanding given the warm conditions on a batting wicket. Hoping for a thrilling encounter, that our side also bowls exceptionally well - Big responsibility for the Pakistani pacers on their shoulders. #PakVInd.”
