Wed September 19, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
September 19, 2018

Afridi applauds Indian bowling against Pakistan

DUBAI: Pakistan star allrounder Shahid Khan Afridi has applauded Indian bowling against Pakistan in Group A match of the Asia Cup 2018 here at Dubai International Cricket stadium on Wednesday.

In a tweet, he said: “Great start by Indian side, must to applaud is the way they bowled. Outstanding given the warm conditions on a batting wicket. Hoping for a thrilling encounter, that our side also bowls exceptionally well - Big responsibility for the Pakistani pacers on their shoulders. #PakVInd.”



