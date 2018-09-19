Wed September 19, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 19, 2018

China will continue to support Pakistan as strategic partner, President Xi tells Gen. Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Chinese President Xi Jinping on special invitation and both discussed regional security environment, challenges and way forward.

Chinese President said that Pakistan is our time tested iron friend and Pakistan Army has a pivotal role towards this lasting relationship, statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations reads.

He appreciated professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged its role towards regional peace and stability.

He said, “China shall continue to support Pakistan as a strategic partner.” President said that those who oppose Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) or CPEC shall never succeed as this is an initiative of peace and development not only for China but for region and beyond.

The Army Chief thanked President for his invitation. He also thanked President for acknowledging professionalism and contributions of Pak Army towards regional peace and stability.

Gen. BAjwa said that Pakistan understands the importance of peace and has given lot of sacrifices for achieving it.

He said that BRI with CPEC as its flagship is destined to succeed despite all odds and Pak Army shall ensure security of CPEC at all costs.

COAS said that while we work for peace we need to stay strong to thwart designs of all inimical forces challenging our resolve and we greatly value Chinese support in this regard.

COAS Gen. Bajwa is returning tonight after completion of the visit.

