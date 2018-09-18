Imran Khan appoints Zulfi Bukhari as assistant on Overseas Pakistanis

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed close aide Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari as Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development with the status of Minister of State.
A notification in this regard has also been issued by the Cabinet Division.
In terms of rule 4(6) of the Rules of Business, 1973 read with serial number 1A of Schedule-VA of the said Rules, the Prime Minister has been pleased to appoint, with effect from 14th Septemer, 2018, Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development, with the status of Minister of State, the notification reads.
With this appointment, the strength of Federal Cabinet has swelled to 32.
