Tue September 18, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 18, 2018

Imran Khan appoints Zulfi Bukhari as assistant on Overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed close aide Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari as Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development with the status of Minister of State.

A notification in this regard has also been issued by the Cabinet Division.

In terms of rule 4(6) of the Rules of Business, 1973 read with serial number 1A of Schedule-VA of the said Rules, the Prime Minister has been pleased to appoint, with effect from 14th Septemer, 2018, Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development, with the status of Minister of State, the notification reads. 

With this appointment, the strength of Federal Cabinet  has swelled to 32.

