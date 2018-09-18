Daily horoscope for Tuesday, September 18, 2018

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

This is an exciting day, because you’re full of anticipation about something – sure enough, there will be surprises! (Does this mean a packed lunch and sensible shoes?)

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

You feel restless today Yes, you’re waiting for the other shoe to drop, and it’s invariably ugly and the wrong size. (Sigh.) Enjoy schmoozing with others today.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

A friend will surprise you today. Possibly, you will meet someone who is a real character or quite unusual. This person might even make you reconsider your future goals.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs are full of surprises today. Don’t try to anticipate them. Just brace your-self and be ready for something. (Don’t quit your day job.)

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Travel plans might be canceled; alternatively, a chance to travel somewhere might drop in your lap. Plans related to higher education, publishing and the media are just as unpredictable.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Unexpected gifts, goodies and favors from others might come your way today. Check your bank account to make sure you know what’s happening.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

A friend or spouse will surprise you today by doing or saying something you least expect. Someone might want more space in the relationship or this person might just have shocking news.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your routine will be interrupted at work today due to computer crashes, power outages, staff shortages or new staff and the introduction of new technology. Something will be different.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Romance is full of surprises today. However, this is a very creative day (but with a strong likelihood of upsets in sports).

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Capricorn parents: Keep an eye on your children today, because this is an accident-prone day for your kids. Stock the fridge, because unexpected company could drop by.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is an accident-prone day for your sign, so slow down and take it easy. Pay attention to everything you say and do. Slowly, slowly.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Keep an eye on your money and possessions today because something unpredictable could occur. Guard your possessions against loss or theft.