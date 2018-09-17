Mon September 17, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
September 17, 2018

Shah Rukh Khan commends Pakistan-born Australian cricketer for CPL show

ISLAMABAD: Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has commended Pakistan-born Australian cricketer Fawad Ahmed for his excellent performance which helped Trinbago Knight Riders lift the second title of Caribbean Premier League on Sunday.

“That’s why u play. Thanks allot to all my family, Friends and Fans all over the world for the Amazing support, prayers & Wishes. Congratulations to all the TKR Family,” Fawad Ahmed tweeted after the victory.

Responding to Ahmed’s tweet, Shah Rukh Khan wrote: “Well done Champion. You all deserved to win.”

The CPL franchise is owned by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Fawad Ahmed, who made his CPL debut this season, was the leading wicket-taker. His brilliant spell devastated the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots chase to put defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders back in the CPL final with a 20-run win at the Brian Lara Stadium on Friday.

The regular season table-toppers will be going for their third title in four years on Sunday when they take on Guyana Amazon Warriors, who beat them on Tuesday in the first qualification playoff, in Guyana.

Fawad once again excelled in spite of dewy conditions to extend his season lead to 22 wickets in 13 matches.


