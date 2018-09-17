Ali Muhammad Khan sworn-in as State Minister

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi administered oath of office to Minister of State Ali Muhammad Khan here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Monday.
The oath-taking ceremony was attended by politicians and senior officials, a President House press release said issued here.
Khan has been allocated the portfolio of 'Parliamentary Affairs'.
