Mon September 17, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 17, 2018

Ali Muhammad Khan sworn-in as State Minister

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi administered oath of office to Minister of State Ali Muhammad Khan here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Monday.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by politicians and senior officials, a President House press release said issued here.

Khan has been allocated the portfolio of  'Parliamentary Affairs'.


