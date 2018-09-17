Mon September 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
DPO transfer case: Punjab CM, IGP Kaleem Imam tender apology to SC

DPO transfer case: Punjab CM, IGP Kaleem Imam tender apology to SC
Is Imran Khan a dreamer?

Is Imran Khan a dreamer?
New Pakistan, old hurdles

New Pakistan, old hurdles
Streamlining the EAC

Streamlining the EAC
Aamir Liaquat barred from meeting PM Imran at Karachi State Guest House

Aamir Liaquat barred from meeting PM Imran at Karachi State Guest House
Pakistan, UK discuss regional security, money laundering

Pakistan, UK discuss regional security, money laundering
To fix Pakistan, all Imran Khan needs is…

To fix Pakistan, all Imran Khan needs is…
WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

Auction of PM House luxury cars gets under way

Auction of PM House luxury cars gets under way
UAE offers residency-visa for retired expats

UAE offers residency-visa for retired expats

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

UK takes corruption ‘very seriously’, Sajid Javid on question of Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD: British Home Secretary Sajid Javid on Monday said that the UK wanted to develop an extradition treaty with Pakistan but refused to answer when asked about the cases against former finance minister Ishaq Dar and Nawaz Sharif’s sons wanted here on corruption charges.

The UK minister in an interview with BBC said he wanted to work with the Pakistani government on “accountability.”

Prior to his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, the UK minister met with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and discussed areas including regional security, counter-terrorism, organized crime, migration, human trafficking, money laundering and asset recovery.

FM Qureshi stressed the need to expand Pakistan-UK cooperation and translate the existing ties into a tangible and multi-faceted strategic partnership. He appreciated DFID’s contribution towards the development of socio-economic sectors in Pakistan.

The British Home Secretary conveyed his government’s desire to support and work closely with the new government in all areas of mutual interest.

The two countries closely cooperate under the institutional framework of the Enhanced Strategic Dialogue.

Last week, the British government rejected a petition which called on the Theresa May’s government to deport Ishaq Dar to Pakistan from London.

The petition was launched by an activist from the UK around a month ago, which was signed by more than 80,000 internet users making a number of allegations against Ishaq Dar but a statement by the British government rejected these allegations and made it clear that the petition would not be entertained.

A written statement issued by the Petitions Team of the UK government and the Parliament said, ”We rejected the petition you supported – “Deport absconder Pakistan’s ex-finance minister Ishaq Dar back to Pakistan”. The statement said that the petition online against Ishaq Dar included “libellous, false or defamatory information” which could not be relied upon to take action against Ishaq Dar.

It told the petitioners that Britain has no formal extradition treaty with Pakistan. The “Section 194 of the Extradition Act 2003 does allow special extradition arrangements in exceptional circumstances.

However, under the current law, an extradition process is initiated at the request of the government of the country in which the individual has been convicted of a crime. It would, therefore, be the Pakistani government's responsibility to initiate such proceedings.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

ECC okays gas tariff hike

ECC okays gas tariff hike
Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar will return to Adiala as parole ends

Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar will return to Adiala as parole ends
DPO transfer case: Punjab CM, IGP Kaleem Imam tender apology to SC

DPO transfer case: Punjab CM, IGP Kaleem Imam tender apology to SC
SC rejects NAB’s appeal against IHC order in Avenfield case

SC rejects NAB’s appeal against IHC order in Avenfield case
Load More load more

Spotlight

Back home again with Haniya Aslam – II

Back home again with Haniya Aslam – II
Robots to take over 52 percent labour market by 2025: study

Robots to take over 52 percent labour market by 2025: study
Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

I am scared of politics: Aamir Khan

I am scared of politics: Aamir Khan

Photos & Videos

Would be great to sing for a Bollywood film: Selena Gomez

Would be great to sing for a Bollywood film: Selena Gomez
It's time we hand over the reins of the industry to women: Nawazuddin

It's time we hand over the reins of the industry to women: Nawazuddin

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance