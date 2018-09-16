Sun September 16, 2018
Mismatch between Imran Khan's words and Punjab govt's deeds!

Mismatch between Imran Khan’s words and Punjab govt’s deeds!
CJP, Saad exchange harsh words

CJP, Saad exchange harsh words
Pakistan IT exports create history

Pakistan IT exports create history

A Marxist disowned by comrades

A Marxist disowned by comrades
Imran's close friend 'not interested' in ambassadorial role

Imran's close friend ‘not interested’ in ambassadorial role
NAB moves SC against IHC order to take up Sharifs' pleas

NAB moves SC against IHC order to take up Sharifs’ pleas
Opposing dam can be treason: CJP

Opposing dam can be treason: CJP
Pakistan to play Hong Kong in Asia Cup today

Pakistan to play Hong Kong in Asia Cup today
15 injured as train derails in Punjab

15 injured as train derails in Punjab
Viral child kidnapping photos are fake: Sindh govt

Viral child kidnapping photos are fake: Sindh govt

Business

Web Desk
September 16, 2018

Share

Pakistan IT exports create history

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's IT exports crossed   $ 1 billion during the fiscal year that ended in June, according to Geo News on Sunday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, country's IT exports soared to $  1.06 billion dollar during the last fiscal year which according to experts were limited to 400 million dollars annually.

Geo News reported that Information Technology has become a significant part of Pakistani exports with its potential to general revenue.

Pakistan's  current account deficit, a broad measure of imbalance between imports and exports, has soared to 18 billion dollars.  

