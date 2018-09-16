Pakistan IT exports create history

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's IT exports crossed $ 1 billion during the fiscal year that ended in June, according to Geo News on Sunday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, country's IT exports soared to $ 1.06 billion dollar during the last fiscal year which according to experts were limited to 400 million dollars annually.

Geo News reported that Information Technology has become a significant part of Pakistani exports with its potential to general revenue.

Pakistan's current account deficit, a broad measure of imbalance between imports and exports, has soared to 18 billion dollars.