Sun September 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Mismatch between Imran Khan’s words and Punjab govt’s deeds!

Mismatch between Imran Khan’s words and Punjab govt’s deeds!
CJP, Saad exchange harsh words

CJP, Saad exchange harsh words
Anti-corruption

Anti-corruption
A Marxist disowned by comrades

A Marxist disowned by comrades
Imran's close friend ‘not interested’ in ambassadorial role

Imran's close friend ‘not interested’ in ambassadorial role
NAB moves SC against IHC order to take up Sharifs’ pleas

NAB moves SC against IHC order to take up Sharifs’ pleas
PM Imran Khan to visit Karachi today

PM Imran Khan to visit Karachi today
Pakistan look to begin Asia Cup campaign in style

Pakistan look to begin Asia Cup campaign in style
15 injured as train derails near Mianwali

15 injured as train derails near Mianwali
People to get powers through strong LGs: PM

People to get powers through strong LGs: PM

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

15 injured as train derails near Mianwali

MIANWALI: At least 15 people were injured when eight cars of the Peshawar-bound Khushal Khan derailed near Mianwali.

The incident took place between Sohan Bridgh and Makkhad Station, leaving the traffic suspend on the route.

The railway track was closed after the incident .

Sources in the Railways Department rescue teams were dispatched from Kundian Junction to the site of the accident.

The Mianwali-Rawalpindi  Express that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan  on  Friday was also suspended following the incident.

Mianwali, hometown of the prime minister, is district located in  northwest Punjab.

Photos: Geo.TV

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Faisal Javed Khan seen with PM House buffaloes in new video

Faisal Javed Khan seen with PM House buffaloes in new video
Punjab Governor House opens doors to public

Punjab Governor House opens doors to public
Groom, brother tortured by brides’ relatives on court marriage

Groom, brother tortured by brides’ relatives on court marriage
PM Imran Khan to visit Karachi today

PM Imran Khan to visit Karachi today
Load More load more

Spotlight

Sri Lanka suffer humiliating defeat from Bangladesh in Asia Cup opener

Sri Lanka suffer humiliating defeat from Bangladesh in Asia Cup opener
Efforts to be made for providing sports facilities to youth: Shireen Mazari

Efforts to be made for providing sports facilities to youth: Shireen Mazari
Viral child kidnapping photos are fake: Sindh govt

Viral child kidnapping photos are fake: Sindh govt
Pakistan look to begin Asia Cup campaign in style

Pakistan look to begin Asia Cup campaign in style

Photos & Videos

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance
Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC