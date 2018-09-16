15 injured as train derails near Mianwali

MIANWALI: At least 15 people were injured when eight cars of the Peshawar-bound Khushal Khan derailed near Mianwali.

The incident took place between Sohan Bridgh and Makkhad Station, leaving the traffic suspend on the route.

The railway track was closed after the incident .

Sources in the Railways Department rescue teams were dispatched from Kundian Junction to the site of the accident.

The Mianwali-Rawalpindi Express that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday was also suspended following the incident.

Mianwali, hometown of the prime minister, is district located in northwest Punjab.

Photos: Geo.TV