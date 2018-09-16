Punjab Governor House opens doors to public

LAHORE: Punjab Governor House opened its doors to the public on Sunday in Lahore.

Upon their first visit to the Governor House, the public is said to be greeted with provincial ministers and MPAs in Lahore.

According to reports, the public will be allowed into the compounds after an identification check through their CNICs from the gate near Al-Hamra Hall on Mall Road.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar announced to open the official structure for the public every week on Sunday from 10am to 6pm.

The decision of opening state-owned buildings for the public was made by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government who also decided to turn the Prime Minister House into a postgraduate institute.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided that he will not stay in the PM House and governors will not stay in Governor House to cut down on costs," it was announced by Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood.

Furthermore, he revealed that the Governor House in Lahore will be turned into an art gallery and a museum.