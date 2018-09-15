President Arif Alvi responds to Karachi protocol criticism

KARACHI: President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday expressed his displeasure on receiving massive security protocols and said he was rather embarrassed about the one that escorted him during the day from Karachi airport on Friday despite his directives for least required security.

Responding to the criticism on austerity loophole that followed him with a huge protocol enroute his residence from Jinnah International airport, he clarified that it came despite his instructions for least security.

“The long chain of official cars following me is despite the fact that I asked all officials present at the airport not to embarrass me with a huge protocol & that 1 or 2 cars in front and 1 or 2 cars behind may satisfy their security needs. Did not happen. We have to try harder”, he wrote on Twitter later that day.

Citing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s claims for promoting austerity in the country, netizens took to question the massive protocol as Dr. Alvi was escorted by 28 to 30 security vehicles upon his arrival to Karachi on Friday, leaving him in a quagmire.

Criticism was unleashed on social media as a video of the VVIP movement ‘blocking traffic on Shahrah-e-Faisal went viral, pointing out “backtracking on its promise of austerity”.