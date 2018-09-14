Fri September 14, 2018
Begum Kulsoom Nawaz laid to rest in Lahore

CPEC: Real questions

And on flows the river

Sweden is no exception

Sindh appoints Pakistan's first Christian Advocate General

Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body

Modi become first Indian PM to address Dawoodi Bohra religious gathering

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

Nothing is impossible, PM Imran Khan tells bureaucrats

In shift, Pakistani giant Engro to bet big on rising middle class

September 14, 2018

Nafisa Shah continues to attack PTI's decision of turning PM House into university

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Nafisa Shah continued expressing her displeasure on Friday at the government’s decision of turning the PM House into a university.

The PPP leader uttered her disapproval at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s decision of turning the Prime Minister House into a post-graduate educational institution claiming the property is not under PM Imran Khan’s personal possession.

Taking to Twitter, Shah continued her thread of condemning tweets on Friday saying: "So does #PTI expect that future prime minister's will park themselves in Islamabad's Guest houses and when foreign dignatories come host them in Shadi halls in Pindi? #PMHouse"

She went on to state: "This is the first PrimeMinister who is set to obliterate Prime Minsterial spaces from where he/she operates. Why stop at that? Convert the Presidential Palace into another university& prime minister's secretariat into student halls. Move these offices into the cabinet division."

Earlier on Thursday the PPP leader had criticized the government's decision as well saying: “The PM House is not the personal property of Imran Khan. He should convert his own Bani Gala 'Mahal' (mansion) into a university,” she had tweeted.

She had gone on to bring focus on PM Khan’s Bani Gala residence saying: “300 canal property of Bani Gala is a very good location. Let’s start with Bani Gala Institute of Agroforestry there.”

Moreover, Shah stressed: “I am all for universities&colleges but Islamabad a city of 12 lakh people has 20 Universities&100 colleges& each of them needs more resources to improve their quality. #PMHouse is an institution not simply a residence. It's sad that #PTI is resorting 2such cheap stunts.”

It was announced on Thursday by Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood the government’s decision to utilise the land of the Prime Minister House for establishing a post-graduate educational institute. 

