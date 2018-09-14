Begum Kulsoom Nawaz's body brought Jati Umra amid tears

LAHORE: The flight carrying Kulsoom Nawaz’s body arrived at Lahore's Allama Iqbala International Airport in wee hours on Friday (today), which was later shifted to Jati Umra.



As per details, 13 members of Sharif family, including Shehbaz Sharif, Asma Nawaz, sons of Husssain Nawaz and other relatives have come Pakistan with the body via PIA flight PK 758, which landed at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport at around 06: 50am today (Friday).

Extra security is already in place at both Allama Iqbal International Airport and Jati Umra following the funeral prayers of Pakistan's former first lady.



Religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel will lead the funeral prayers of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, which is scheduled to be held at 5:00pm on Friday (today ) at Sharif Medical City, Jati Umra.

A special security plan has been chalked out ahead of Begum Kulsoom's funeral. Airport Security Force (ASF), police, and other law enforcers have been deployed in the provincial capital to avert any untoward incident.

A head of departure of Kulsoom's body to homeland, her funeral prayers were offered at the Regents Park Mosque (Islamic Cultural Centre) in London.

Hundreds of mourners attended the funeral of the former first lady Kulsoom Nawaz including former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif, Hasan and Hussain Nawaz, former finance minister Ishaq Dar, former Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar, former federal minister Berjees Tahir, former AJK prime minister Chaudhary Abdul Majeed, PTI London President Barrister Waheed Miah and representatives of religious and political parties attended the funeral.

Kulsoom, 68, wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, breathed her last on Tuesday at London’s Harley Street Clinic after a prolonged illness, where She remained under treatment since June 2017, and was placed on life support last night after her health deteriorated.