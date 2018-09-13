Thu September 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

The economics of influence

The economics of influence
Pakistan’s national grid is ‘bankrupt’: Bloomberg

Pakistan’s national grid is ‘bankrupt’: Bloomberg
PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award

PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award
Relief on income tax for salaried persons reduced after amendments in Finance Act

Relief on income tax for salaried persons reduced after amendments in Finance Act
President Alvi promise proactive role to improve education, health sectors

President Alvi promise proactive role to improve education, health sectors
Mani backs Inzamam, Basit over Qadir's claims

Mani backs Inzamam, Basit over Qadir's claims
Those opposing dams toeing someone else’s agenda: CJP

Those opposing dams toeing someone else’s agenda: CJP
PPP opposes govt’s move to turn PM House into educational institution

PPP opposes govt’s move to turn PM House into educational institution

People dying of drought, lack of clean water in Thar: FM Qureshi

People dying of drought, lack of clean water in Thar: FM Qureshi

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PPP opposes govt’s move to turn PM House into educational institution

KARACHI: PPP MNA Nafeesa Shah on Thursday strongly opposed a federal government’s announcement of turning Prime Minister House into an educational institution.

“This PM house is not personal property of #ImranKhan. He should convert his own Bani Gala Mahal into a university,” Ms Shah tweeted.

“This House is a state asset and belongs to the people of Pakistan and to house all future prime minister's as well. Strongly opposed,” she wrote.

Her tweet came hours after Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood unveiled his plans to convert the palatial PM House into a world-class educational institution.

The decision was announced at a briefing attended by Prime Minister Imran Khan in his office.

Later, briefing the media on the decisions taken by the government, he said following the 100-Day agenda of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the government is transforming Governor House-Murree into a Trust Complex as well as Punjab House and Governor House-Rawalpindi into educational institutions respectively.

The Governor House in Lahore will be turned into a museum and art gallery, it's park will be open for public, he added. Hall located on 90 Shahrah will be made convention centre and the Chamba House will operate as Governor Office.

Mehmood also informed about considerations regarding turning the Governor House in Karachi into a museum.

“We will consult the Sindh government on the matter,” he said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PM seeks 'comprehensive' plan to utilize railways land for revenue generation

PM seeks 'comprehensive' plan to utilize railways land for revenue generation
President Alvi promise proactive role to improve education, health sectors

President Alvi promise proactive role to improve education, health sectors
Farooq Sattar resigns as member Rabitta Committee MQM-P

Farooq Sattar resigns as member Rabitta Committee MQM-P
People dying of drought, lack of clean water in Thar: FM Qureshi

People dying of drought, lack of clean water in Thar: FM Qureshi
Load More load more

Spotlight

Misbah postpones children hospital launch over Kulsoom Nawaz’s demise

Misbah postpones children hospital launch over Kulsoom Nawaz’s demise
Anderson ´not finished yet´ after breaking Test record

Anderson ´not finished yet´ after breaking Test record
Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

Photos & Videos

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final

Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final
Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?