PPP opposes govt’s move to turn PM House into educational institution

KARACHI: PPP MNA Nafeesa Shah on Thursday strongly opposed a federal government’s announcement of turning Prime Minister House into an educational institution.



“This PM house is not personal property of #ImranKhan. He should convert his own Bani Gala Mahal into a university,” Ms Shah tweeted.

“This House is a state asset and belongs to the people of Pakistan and to house all future prime minister's as well. Strongly opposed,” she wrote.

Her tweet came hours after Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood unveiled his plans to convert the palatial PM House into a world-class educational institution.

The decision was announced at a briefing attended by Prime Minister Imran Khan in his office.

Later, briefing the media on the decisions taken by the government, he said following the 100-Day agenda of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the government is transforming Governor House-Murree into a Trust Complex as well as Punjab House and Governor House-Rawalpindi into educational institutions respectively.

The Governor House in Lahore will be turned into a museum and art gallery, it's park will be open for public, he added. Hall located on 90 Shahrah will be made convention centre and the Chamba House will operate as Governor Office.

Mehmood also informed about considerations regarding turning the Governor House in Karachi into a museum.

“We will consult the Sindh government on the matter,” he said.