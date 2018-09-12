Maulana Tariq Jameel to lead funeral prayers of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz

LAHORE: Religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel will lead the funeral prayers of former First Lady Begum Kulsoom Nawaz at Sharif Medical City, Jati Umra.



Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (MPA) Mirza Javed while taking to media here Wednesday said, “Maulana Tariq Jameel will lead the funeral prayers of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.”

He said the funeral prayers will be held at 5:00pm Friday evening.

Earlier, PML-N spokesman had confirmed that the funeral prayers of former First Lady Begum Kulsoom Nawaz will be held at Sharif Medical City at 5:00pm Friday evening.

In a twitter message of party’s official handle, Marriyum also confirmed that Rasm-e-Qul (the third day prayers for the departed soul) will be held on September 16 from Asr to Magrib prayers at Jati Umrah.