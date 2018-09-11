Latest
In Pictures: Life of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz
September 11, 2018
Web Desk
Ousted former Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif with Begum Kalsoom Nawaz on their wedding day.
Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Begum Kalsoom Nawaz.
Nawaz Sharif and Kulsoom Nawaz with firstborn Hussain Nawaz.
Begum Kalsoom Nawaz with grandchildren, daughter and son-in-law.
President PML-N Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif celebrating the birthday of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz.
Begum Kalsoom Nawaz with daughter Maryam Nawaz (R) and granddaughter (L)
Nawaz Sharif with Kalsoom Nawaz
One of the last visit of Nawaz Sharif to his wife before he was arrested in the Avenfield Reference case.
Maryam Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif 's final visit to Kalsoom Nawaz before getting arrested.