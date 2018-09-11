Watch: Unseen video of Nawaz Sharif’s last words to Kulsoom Nawaz

LONDON: An unseen of video of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif bidding farewell to Begum Kulsoom Nawaz has gone viral on social media.



In the video, the jailed prime minister can be seen talking to his unconscious wife in a London hospital before his return to Pakistan to serve his 11-year jail term.

The 68-year-old former first lady passed away in a London hospital after protracted illness. She had been under treatment for more than a year after being diagnosed with throat cancer.